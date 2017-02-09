Jason Derulo Accuses American Airlines of Racism After Bag Check Confrontation

2016 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Jason Derulo

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartRadio / Turner

Jason Derulo isn't happy with American Airlines.

The "Talk Dirty" singer accused the airline of racism Wednesday night following an incident involving checked baggage at Miami International Airport. Derulo, who claims he's a Concierge Key member, said in his Instagram post that he and his "entire staff experienced racial discrimination" after being told they couldn't check 19 bags for free.

According to American Airlines, Concierge Key members receive up to three free checked bags.

".@americanair I spent millions on your airline throughout the past ten years between myself and my entire staff but have still experienced racial discrimination today at miami airport!!!" he began his caption. "Called 15 police officers on me as if I'm a criminal! It's not ok that when you find out who I am the gears change! F--k that!! I want answers #conciergekey #conciergekeymember #thecaptainneedstoshowrespecttoo cause he could #cashmeoutsidehowboutdat #notypo #ifiwasanyoneelseiwouldhavebeenarrested" 

According to reports and video footage obtained by TMZ, Derulo and his entourage boarded the plane while one person stayed behind with the bags. The singer-rapper received a phone call from the unnamed person and told him about the baggage charge, so Derulo demanded to be taken back to the gate. American Airlines then called police to the gate.

"The pilot comes and makes a scene," Derulo said in the video. "He said 'I want these guys off the plane right now.' I said 'Listen to me sir, you're not going to talk to me like I'm your son.'" 

American Airlines later told Local 10 News Derulo was ultimately booked onto another flight.

"American Airlines flight 275 returned to the gate prior to departure. A passenger elected to deplane in order to travel with their checked bags," the statement said. "The passenger has been rebooked with his checked bags on a later flight this evening."

