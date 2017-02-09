Get ready to learn a little bit more about Dr. Maggie Pierce, Grey's Anatomy fans.
The cardiothoracic surgeon takes center stage this week when she finds herself on the receiving end of a surprise visit thanks to the sudden appearance of her mother (played by LaTanya Richardson Jackson) in the hospital. Well, adoptive mother, that is. You'll recall that Maggie (Kelly McCreary) is the secret love child of Dr. Webber and Meredith's mom Ellis. And if this sneak peek of Mama Pierce's arrival, exclusive to E! News, is any indication, things are going to get real awkward for Maggie real fast.
ABC
We've got to be honest, though. It's the way Mrs. Pierce—sorry, Diane—brushes past Maggie asking why her mom has showed up unannounced and if she's OK that has us a little worried. After all, Grey-Sloan Memorial has a slight habit of claiming its surgeons' parental units as victims shortly after they show up. Just ask Meredith's mom and step-mom, George's dad, and Alex's dad. Oh, you can't—because they're dead.
Elsewhere in the episode, Bailey (Chandra Wilson) has to make a difficult decision when one of the attendings refuses to work with Eliza (Marika Dominczyk), while Stephanie (Jerrika Hinton) gets caught up in Owen (Kevin McKidd) and Amelia's (Caterina Scorsone) personal drama. Oh—and we'll find out just how Alex (Justin Chambers) managed to avoid going to jail.
Are we right to be worried about Mama Pierce or are we just reading too much into things? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!
Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.