EXCLUSIVE!

Maggie Gets the Mother of All Surprises in This Grey's Anatomy Sneak Peek & We're Suddenly Worried

  • By
  • &

by Billy Nilles |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Diane Kruger

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Justin Timberlake, The Hollywood Reporter

Why Justin Timberlake Really Left 'N Sync

Zosia Mamet, Allison Williams, Lena Dunham, Jemima Kirke, Girls Premiere, New York

Fire Ceremonies, Tears, Therapy Appointments: How Girls Cast Is Saying Goodbye to Their Characters

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Get ready to learn a little bit more about Dr. Maggie Pierce, Grey's Anatomy fans.

The cardiothoracic surgeon takes center stage this week when she finds herself on the receiving end of a surprise visit thanks to the sudden appearance of her mother (played by LaTanya Richardson Jackson) in the hospital. Well, adoptive mother, that is. You'll recall that Maggie (Kelly McCreary) is the secret love child of Dr. Webber and Meredith's mom Ellis. And if this sneak peek of Mama Pierce's arrival, exclusive to E! News, is any indication, things are going to get real awkward for Maggie real fast.

Photos

Ranking All the Tragedies on Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy, Season 13

ABC

We've got to be honest, though. It's the way Mrs. Pierce—sorry, Diane—brushes past Maggie asking why her mom has showed up unannounced and if she's OK that has us a little worried. After all, Grey-Sloan Memorial has a slight habit of claiming its surgeons' parental units as victims shortly after they show up. Just ask Meredith's mom and step-mom, George's dad, and Alex's dad. Oh, you can't—because they're dead.

Elsewhere in the episode, Bailey (Chandra Wilson) has to make a difficult decision when one of the attendings refuses to work with Eliza (Marika Dominczyk), while Stephanie (Jerrika Hinton) gets caught up in Owen (Kevin McKidd) and Amelia's (Caterina Scorsone) personal drama. Oh—and we'll find out just how Alex (Justin Chambers) managed to avoid going to jail.

Are we right to be worried about Mama Pierce or are we just reading too much into things? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

TAGS/ Grey's Anatomy , Exclusives , TV , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again