Must be Thursday, because Raymond Reddington (James Spader) is hiding something again.

In this exclusive sneak peek of tonight's episode of The Blacklist, Tom (Ryan Eggold) is desperate for info about his family, but unfortunately, Red is not going to be the one to help him.

"You need to stay away from Scottie Hargrave," Red tells him of his mother, who is played by Famke Janssen.

"I know, you said that. My question is why," Tom pleads.

"My question is why not? You have a wife and a child and a life. Leave well enough alone," Red says. Clearly, he knows something, and he's not willing to share.