Must be Thursday, because Raymond Reddington (James Spader) is hiding something again.
In this exclusive sneak peek of tonight's episode of The Blacklist, Tom (Ryan Eggold) is desperate for info about his family, but unfortunately, Red is not going to be the one to help him.
"You need to stay away from Scottie Hargrave," Red tells him of his mother, who is played by Famke Janssen.
"I know, you said that. My question is why," Tom pleads.
"My question is why not? You have a wife and a child and a life. Leave well enough alone," Red says. Clearly, he knows something, and he's not willing to share.
As much as Tom wanted to leave well enough alone, he just can't.
"I told Liz I would, that it didn't matter, and it doesn't, it wouldn't, except that you told me not to let Scottie Hargrave know that I'm her son, and that if I did, I would never find the truth I've been looking for. What does that mean?"
That's a really good question, and while we have a hunch it means it's time for a little spin off called The Blacklist: Redemption, Red has his own, still vague explanation.
"I had a brief professional relationship with your father," Red says. "I know his wife, your mother, is a manipulative creature whose own husband didn't trust her, whose answers to the questions you want to ask her could never be trusted. All that really matters is that you vanished off the face of the earth nearly 30 years ago, and yet here you are. Leave the past in the past, Tom. Nothing good will come from digging up secrets."
Well consider us intrigued!
Virginia Sherwood/NBC
Tom is set off on this quest for answers after an "unexpected event" in tonight's episode, which also finds the team chasing after a sophisticated criminal named Isabella Stone (Melora Hardin), who has been targeting Red's businesses.
Eggold will star as Tom in NBC's upcoming Blacklist spinoff called The Blacklist: Redemption, which finds Tom and his mother Scottie (Janssen) teaming up to form an elite mercenary team.
The Blacklist airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. and The Blacklist: Redemption premieres Thursday, February 23 at 10 p.m. on NBC.
