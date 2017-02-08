Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Gigi Hadid's latest runway show turned into quite the family affair.
As the supermodel helped launch her latest collection with Tommy Hilfiger Wednesday night on California's Venice Beach Pier, more than a few cheerleaders were sitting front row and center.
Gigi's mom Yolanda Hadid was spotted next to Anwar Hadid who gifted his sister flowers as she closed out the show.
As for Mohamed Hadid and David Foster, they both had prime viewing seats as they supported both Gigi and Bella Hadid's latest walks.
So what did audience members get to see? For starters, models including Jasmine Sanders, Joan Smalls, Stella Maxwell and Hailey Baldwin were able to show off several looks from the Tommy X Gigi Spring 2017 collection.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Cook/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
In addition, guests including Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Rachel Zoe and Lady Gaga were transformed into "Tommyland" that featured amusement park rides, food trucks, musical performances from Fergie and plenty of must-see fashion.
"This is the Gigi show," Tommy shared at the end of the show before Gigi replied, "No this is the Tommy show."
While the Hadid sisters deserve plenty of credit for their evening looks, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans may have recognized two other familiar faces on the runway.
As it turns out, Lisa Rinna's daughters Amelia Hamlin and Delilah Hamlin were also featured in the show that streamed live on Tommy's Facebook page.
Special guests and models aside, fashion lovers may be curious to know how they can get the looks seen on tonight's runway. As it turns out, the collection is See Now, Buy Now, meaning you can start purchasing right now.
To see more from the Tommy X Gigi Fashion Show, watch E! News Thursday night at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.
—Additional reporting by Diana Nguyen