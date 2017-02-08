Gigi Hadid's latest runway show turned into quite the family affair.

As the supermodel helped launch her latest collection with Tommy Hilfiger Wednesday night on California's Venice Beach Pier, more than a few cheerleaders were sitting front row and center.

Gigi's mom Yolanda Hadid was spotted next to Anwar Hadid who gifted his sister flowers as she closed out the show.

As for Mohamed Hadid and David Foster, they both had prime viewing seats as they supported both Gigi and Bella Hadid's latest walks.

So what did audience members get to see? For starters, models including Jasmine Sanders, Joan Smalls, Stella Maxwell and Hailey Baldwin were able to show off several looks from the Tommy X Gigi Spring 2017 collection.