On The 100, everything is either great or terrible.

We may have Kane and Abby hooking up (great) and a bit of hope thanks to the idea of patching up the ark (great), but the clans are still on the verge of war and the new apocalypse is still hurtling closer and closer every day (really, really terrible).

Tonight, as part of the effort to fix up the ark, making it viable for the hundreds of people it could potentially save from the radiation, Bellamy (Bob Morley) led a team to Farm Station in the middle of Ice Nation territory in order to take their hydrogenerator, which would allow for drinkable water on the ark. Once again, Bellamy found himself in a situation where he had to make an impossible decision.