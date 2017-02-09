Splash News
Splash News
We scream, you scream, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West scream for ice cream!
It's no secret North West and Saint West's proud parents are soulmates, but did you know this couple also shares an undying love for one of life's greatest pleasures?
Yes, that's right—at the end of an especially stressful day, the E! reality star and her rapper hubby want nothing more than to indulge in a (pure flavor speculation) scoop of mint chocolate chip or salted caramel goodness.
In fact, Kim and Kanye made their public debut as a couple way with what else? A date to the ice cream parlor, but of course! We'd like to think Kimye's mutual sweet tooth is what sealed their deal on their romance, and we have the photo evidence to prove it. (And yes, you're welcome for the vintage Kim photo opps.)
FameFlynet Pictures
Let's call this one the ice cream date heard 'round the world. Kim and Kanye stepped out looking all lovey, dovey for the first time back in April 2012. The rest, as they say, is history.
Splash News
Fast forward just over two years, and Kim and Kanye were preparing to tie the knot with a quick ice cream break in Paris the week ahead of their nuptials.
AAR/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
In 2012, Kim ditched her go-to dessert stop for a chocolate dipped cone with rainbow sprinkles from a local truck in the Big Apple.
FameFlynet, Inc
While vacationing in Hawaii in 2012, the lovebirds (dressed in some not-so tropical matching leather ensembles) fulfilled their frozen yogurt fix.
Splash News
Another day, another visit to Yogurtland.
Getty Images
What better way to celebrate Oktoberfest than with a sweet treat?! Oh, how times have changed...
Ray Tamarra/Getty Images
Long before she fell head over heels in love with Kanye, Kim was just a single girl trying to eat her ice cream in peace.
Getty Images
No trip to Italy would be complete without mother-daughter gelato tasting.
Francois Durand/KK/Getty Images
2009 was a big year for Kim K., and her public adoration for eating ice cream.
