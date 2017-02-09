We scream, you scream, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West scream for ice cream!

It's no secret North West and Saint West's proud parents are soulmates, but did you know this couple also shares an undying love for one of life's greatest pleasures?

Yes, that's right—at the end of an especially stressful day, the E! reality star and her rapper hubby want nothing more than to indulge in a (pure flavor speculation) scoop of mint chocolate chip or salted caramel goodness.

In fact, Kim and Kanye made their public debut as a couple way with what else? A date to the ice cream parlor, but of course! We'd like to think Kimye's mutual sweet tooth is what sealed their deal on their romance, and we have the photo evidence to prove it. (And yes, you're welcome for the vintage Kim photo opps.)