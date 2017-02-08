Watch Kim Kardashian Reveal Her Very First Magazine Appearance

Before she was a household name, Kim Kardashian was a Barbie girl in a Barbie world.

It's no secret that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has graced the pages in more than a few prestigious magazines.

But years before becoming a reality TV star and red carpet pro, Kim appeared in a publication many young girls looked forward to receiving time and time again in the mailbox. Anyone remember Barbie Magazine?

"You guys my first debut was in 1988 in Barbie Magazine," she shared on Snapchat Wednesday evening. "Look at what a star reading star maps."

"Look, I love L.A. How cute," Kim added while showcasing past photos of herself posing at Universal Studios Hollywood and the Hollywood Walk of Fame.