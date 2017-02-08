Watch Kim Kardashian Reveal Her Very First Magazine Appearance

Before she was a household name, Kim Kardashian was a Barbie girl in a Barbie world.
It's no secret that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has graced the pages in more than a few prestigious magazines.
But years before becoming a reality TV star and red carpet pro, Kim appeared in a publication many young girls looked forward to receiving time and time again in the mailbox. Anyone remember Barbie Magazine?
"You guys my first debut was in 1988 in Barbie Magazine," she shared on Snapchat Wednesday evening. "Look at what a star reading star maps."
"Look, I love L.A. How cute," Kim added while showcasing past photos of herself posing at Universal Studios Hollywood and the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
In case you didn't catch on, the publication was celebrating its "Special California Issue" that featured Los Angeles hot spots, beach beauty and fashions for sand ‘n' surf.
Earlier in the day, Kim delivered another blast from the past when she shared a birthday note from Khloe Kardashian back in high school.
In the hand-written note, Khloe apologized for a habit so many siblings can relate to.
"Happy birthday. I love you very much. I know you get so mad at me when I borrow your clothes," she wrote. "But, I will try to stop. I love you."
Ultimately, there's no gift like the present leading Kim to prepare for Valentine's Day this coming Tuesday. In a separate Snapchat, the businesswoman revealed some of the gifts she will be handing out to her closest friends.
Watch your mailbox ladies and gentlemen because Kimoji Valentine's Day hearts may be headed your way.
