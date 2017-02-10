Uh Oh! Princess Eleanor Confronts Jasper About Their Breakup on The Royals: ''I'm So Done With This S--t''

The princess has unfinished business.

In this tense clip from Sunday's upcoming episode of The Royals, Eleanor (Alexandra Park) confronts Jasper (Tom Austen) for the first time after he dumped her unexpectedly and then disappeared from the palace. "Where the hell did you go?" she asks him.

"I had some stuff I had to take care of," he replies. "The less you know, the better."

Eleanor then goes off on him. "I've been sitting in silence wondering what the hell I did wrong, texting you like a pathetic loser, crying every night," she explains. "And you, you just show up like nothing even happened."

Jasper then apologizes. "I'm so sorry," he tells her sincerely.

"Apology not accepted," she responds bitterly. "I'm so done with this s--t. You be sorry, Jasper. You enjoy that."

As Eleanor tries to walk away, he grabs her arm to stop her. That's when her new security detail Rosie (Sarah Armstrong) draws her gun and points it at Jasper just as he does the same.

Find out what happens next in the clip above!

Watch a brand-new episode of The Royals Sunday at 10 p.m., only on E!

