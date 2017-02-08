While Alice's death is horribly sad, there is a silver lining: Dudley is not gone from the show, and neither is Alice, completely, even though she's definitely dead.

"That version of Alice that we've been with for the last season and a bit is gone forever. You can't bring her back, and there's no cheap tricks on bringing her back," Dudley says. "So I get to disappear for a while, and there is a version of Alice that fans will get to see in one shape or another. I got to go on a separate journey with her and with this character later on in the season. I'm excited for people to see that. But it is heartbreaking, because I fell so in love with Alice and had such a wonderful time playing her, so getting to not play that person anymore is really sad."

We'll have to wait to meet that new version of her, but for now, it's time to mourn.