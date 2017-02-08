Selena Gomez is an open book, especially when it comes to connecting with her fans.

The pop singer spoke candidly during a Netflix-hosted panel about executive producing the upcoming show 13 Reasons Why. The series follows a high schooler's suicide, and Gomez explained during Wednesday's event in New York City why she has such a personal connection to the story.

"I think that my [own] high school experience was amplified," she admitted. "I wouldn't say it was worse, but it made it harder... Whether it was just kids or growing up in the biggest high school in the world, which was Disney Channel, it was also adults that had the audacity to kind of tell me how I should live my life."

"It was very confusing for me. I had no idea who I was going to be, what I'm still going to become," the 24-year-old added.