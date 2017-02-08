Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock
Selena Gomez is an open book, especially when it comes to connecting with her fans.
The pop singer spoke candidly during a Netflix-hosted panel about executive producing the upcoming show 13 Reasons Why. The series follows a high schooler's suicide, and Gomez explained during Wednesday's event in New York City why she has such a personal connection to the story.
"I think that my [own] high school experience was amplified," she admitted. "I wouldn't say it was worse, but it made it harder... Whether it was just kids or growing up in the biggest high school in the world, which was Disney Channel, it was also adults that had the audacity to kind of tell me how I should live my life."
"It was very confusing for me. I had no idea who I was going to be, what I'm still going to become," the 24-year-old added.
Production on 13 Reasons Why began just as Selena sought professional treatment for mental health issues last year, an experience she revealed brought her even closer to the show.
"To be frank with you, I actually was going through a really difficult time when they started production. I went away for 90 days, and I actually met a ton of kids in this place that were talking about issues that these characters are experiencing," she said.
"Whether I like it or not, people have seen a lot of my mistakes and I had to use that as a good thing, because then they're able to trust me," Selena went on. "I want to be a part of this, because I think this is what they want, this is what they need."
One thing Selena thinks her fans could do without? Social media.
"I can't stand what they're looking at and what they think is reality," Gomez offered. "There are 17-year-old's that look older than me and that freaks me out. We're just so disconnected from people now. Teens just really want [a connection]."