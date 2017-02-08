Entertainment Weekly
The similarities between one Stranger Things cast member and a famous lawyer is anything but criminal.
Earlier today, Entertainment Weekly revealed the cover for their annual Fall TV Preview issue. To nobody's surprise, the cast of Netflix's hit series earned the front page in advance of their season two premiere.
But before anyone can get to the show's latest scoop, one fan just so happened to point out Millie Bobby Brown's look. If she looks familiar, you may be onto something.
"@milliebbrown you look like a young version of @MsSarahPaulson's Marcia Clark," one fan shared on Twitter.
Sarah Paulson replied, "@LGCatalan @milliebbrown this is my favorite thing ever." In other words, she totally agrees!
But wait, there's more! Millie got in on the discussion by tweeting, "I know right this is so great twinneys!@MsSarahPaulson."
Sarah knows a bit more about Marcia than the average star. After all, she portrayed the famous prosecutor turned best-selling author on the award-winning series The People v. O.J. Simpson.
Since then, the pair have become friends and even attended various award shows at the beginning of the year.
Similarities aside, fans may be hoping for some good scoop on the second season of Stranger Things. Luckily, some of the cast is talking even if it's just a little tease.
"It's a balance of the comfort you're familiar with, but then taking it in new directions," writer Ross Duffer shared with the publication. "That's what we're trying to strike with season 2."
Cast member David Harbour added, "It's really permeated the culture. People love the characters so much, and they have such an emotional response."