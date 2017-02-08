The similarities between one Stranger Things cast member and a famous lawyer is anything but criminal.

Earlier today, Entertainment Weekly revealed the cover for their annual Fall TV Preview issue. To nobody's surprise, the cast of Netflix's hit series earned the front page in advance of their season two premiere.

But before anyone can get to the show's latest scoop, one fan just so happened to point out Millie Bobby Brown's look. If she looks familiar, you may be onto something.

"@milliebbrown you look like a young version of @MsSarahPaulson's Marcia Clark," one fan shared on Twitter.

Sarah Paulson replied, "@LGCatalan @milliebbrown this is my favorite thing ever." In other words, she totally agrees!