On the surface, Beyoncé is perfect. She has a perfect daughter, perfect hair, perfect music, perfect performances, the perfect Instagram. Even when her marriage was fraying a little at the seams, it was still perfect. She made Lemonade, after all.

But underneath the surface, Beyoncé is...still perfect. This isn't the place to come for a big reveal into some secret skeletons in her closet. Because, news flash: Even Bey's skeletons are perfect.

That said, there's really no point in any mere mortal comparing themselves to the great B. While that mug is right, we do have the same hours in a day as Beyoncé, but the big difference is she just has a lot more people to help her get through those 24 hours. The process of going from regular person to Queen person is a very long and arduous one. There isn't really anything that the singer does that doesn't come after careful consideration and very strategic planning.

So sure, a person could spend a lifetime thinking of all the reasons why they're inferior to Bey, but why not marvel at the machine at work instead?