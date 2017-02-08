Katy Perry Leaves Disco Balls Around the World for Fans To Listen to New Single "Chained to the Rhythm" Early

  • By
  • &

by Francesca Bacardi |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Charlize Theron

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Justin Timberlake, The Hollywood Reporter

Why Justin Timberlake Really Left 'N Sync

Lady Gaga, 2017 Super Bowl

Here's How Lady Gaga's Parents Played a Role in the Singer's Super Bowl Halftime Show

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

PLOT TWIST:

A video posted by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

Grab your map and get ready to hit the road!

Katy Perry and her team have placed disco balls around the world that allow fans to listen to her new single, "Chained to the Rhythm," early. She announced the news with a video that showed her hands plugging ear buds into a disco ball. Her funky black-and-white manicure had "find me" written on her nails.

There is a disco ball in Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Argentina, Australia, Japan, Germany and more cities and countries. So, Katycats, it looks like it's time to hit the road.

Photos

Katy Perry's Best Looks

Katy Perry, Google Map

http://chainedto.katyperry.com/

Perry's new single will be released Friday, Feb. 10, but the songstress has been teasing it on social media. She first debuted a billboard advertising the date of its release and then shared a snippet from the song. By the sound of it, "Chained to the Rhythm" will be insanely catchy.

The Los Angeles disco ball is in Griffith Park near the Observatory, so if you're in L.A. you better get a move on! Katy, who is also slated to perform at the Grammys Sunday, also created a Google map pinpointing the other disco balls.

"Chained to the Rhythm" is co-produced by Max Martin and Sia. This will be her first single since her summer Olympics anthem "Rise." 

Katy joins a plethora of other musicians performing Sunday night, including Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Metallica, Adele, Kelsea Ballerini, Bruno Mars and The Weeknd.

Are you excited for her new single? Sound off in the comments!

TAGS/ Katy Perry , Instagram , Music , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again