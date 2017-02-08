Katy Perry and her team have placed disco balls around the world that allow fans to listen to her new single, "Chained to the Rhythm," early. She announced the news with a video that showed her hands plugging ear buds into a disco ball. Her funky black-and-white manicure had "find me" written on her nails.
There is a disco ball in Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Argentina, Australia, Japan, Germany and more cities and countries. So, Katycats, it looks like it's time to hit the road.
Perry's new single will be released Friday, Feb. 10, but the songstress has been teasing it on social media. She first debuted a billboard advertising the date of its release and then shared a snippet from the song. By the sound of it, "Chained to the Rhythm" will be insanely catchy.
The Los Angeles disco ball is in Griffith Park near the Observatory, so if you're in L.A. you better get a move on! Katy, who is also slated to perform at the Grammys Sunday, also created a Google map pinpointing the other disco balls.
"Chained to the Rhythm" is co-produced by Max Martin and Sia. This will be her first single since her summer Olympics anthem "Rise."
Your information may be shared with other NBCUniversal businesses and used to better tailor our services and advertising to you. For more details about how we use your information, see our Privacy Policy. If you are located outside of the U.S., your information may be transferred to, processed and used in the U.S.