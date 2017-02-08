It's been a hard road for Bellamy Blake on The 100.

You can say that about any character on the post-apocalyptic CW series, but season three found Bellamy, played by Bob Morley, aligning himself with Pike (Michael Beach) against the Grounders in an effort to get revenge for the death of his girlfriend, Gina (Leah Gibson) at the hands of the Ice Nation. He eventually joined the rebellion against the similarly revenge-bent Pike and helped Clarke take down the City of Light, but in season four, there are a lot of decisions he's still reeling over, and a lot more hard decisions to be made.

"That's just what The 100 does," Morley tells E! News. "They like to put their characters in a position where no decision is the right one, you know? You have to kind of just hope that it works out."

We hopped on the phone with Morley to find out exactly what kind of journey Bellamy is on this season, as he and Clarke attempt to save the world from the latest apocalypse.