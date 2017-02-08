Nick Harvey/REX/Shutterstock
Marc Jacobs once said: "To me, clothing is a form of self-expression—there are hints about who you are in what you wear."
If we follow the designer's theory and give Meghan Markle's outfit choices a close examination, we can deduce (let's get real Holmesian here) that there's been a certain Britification of her clothing as of late. The Suits star has been spotted wearing Barbour, Mulberry, Burberry—if it's British and ends in –berry, she's most likely worn in it.
If couples often influence each other's sartorial preferences, then we can assume there's a correlation between her relationship with Prince Harry and her style. The question is: How strong is that association? Not only is she supporting UK-based brands, but her recent wardrobe choices have exuded a Kate Middleton-esque essence to them: sophistication, polish and, frankly, modesty.
Are the hints in Meghan's clothing telling us she's being primed for princesshood? Let's examine the clues.
Let's not forget Prince Harry's girlfriend is a California native. She was born and raised in Los Angeles. Before she was clad in business attire for the USA Network hit series, Meghan made her way around town in quintessential Cali-girl uniform: a dress or jumper, sandals, oversized sunglasses and a designer handbag. From 2008 to 2009, her style was slightly less refined but fitting for the time and location. She wasn't constantly being followed by paparazzi, which explains the ease and comfort in her wardrobe choices.
Working in the entertainment industry, actresses tend to dress "on-trend," or wear outfits that appeal to the mass market. Take Meghan's Veronica Beard shorts suit she wore in March 2016 to an appearance on the Today show—it was perfectly appropriate for the occasion: professional yet youthful, slightly edgy and relatable enough for fans to want to cop her style. It was the perfect ensemble for an actress trying to promote her show and proved she knows how to dress for the job.
That said, it's hard to tell if her on-the-job wardrobe expresses her off-duty fashion point of view. Before Harry and Meghan went public with their relationship in October 2016, the actress was only snapped out at public events, wearing the expected stylish, subtly sultry ensembles, of course.
To interpret meaning from Meghan's wardrobe, we have to take a look at both her red-carpet ensembles and off-duty moments. Now that the couple is official, all eyes have been the actress, and she probably knows it. At industry events, she dresses with next-level sophistication; everything is tailored to perfection (on par with what you'd see on Queen Raina of Jordan or the Duchess of Cambridge) with a Hollywood twist. We'd also argue that her recent silhouettes are a bit more conservative now compared to just a few years ago.
However, it's her everyday ensembles that tell us something. And it's not just the Maya Brenner Asymmetrical Letter Necklace featuring "H" and "M" charms she wears either. While on a date night with Harry, she rocked Burberry Hazelhurst 115 Suede Ankle Boots, which have mostly sold out. She has a penchant for carrying Mulberry bags, whether it's to yoga or the airport. And while flower shopping, she clad herself in a Barbour jacket and Hunter wellies. Let us remind you: These are British brands with mainstream appeal.
Meghan has also been spotted out in more budget-friendly options as well. The Internet was abuzz when the actress stepped out in duck-boot-style Kamik Sienna Boots, currently priced at $119.95. It almost reminds us of how Michelle Obama used her platform to promote American designers and mix designer pieces with affordable labels as well.
Maybe we're just reading too much into Meghan's recent support of British brands. Like regular couples, perhaps Harry's more conservative, preppy style is morphing her Hollywood-appropriate wardrobe into some kind of hybrid shoppers will eat up in mere seconds should they marry.
Then, there's the thought process of another great contemporary mind: Nicole Richie, who once said, "I believe that fashion is the ultimate form of self-expression; therefore, it really depends on my mood."
Maybe while visiting her boyfriend across the pond, Meghan is just doing a lot of shopping, which explains the influx of British brands she's wearing. Perhaps next month, we'll see her sporting all French or Italian designers. Based purely off her style, who knows if Megan will become the UK's next princess? What we do know is fashion, especially for the famous, is ever-evolving. Meghan's sense of style certainly has.