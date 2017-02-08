Marc Jacobs once said: "To me, clothing is a form of self-expression—there are hints about who you are in what you wear."

If we follow the designer's theory and give Meghan Markle's outfit choices a close examination, we can deduce (let's get real Holmesian here) that there's been a certain Britification of her clothing as of late. The Suits star has been spotted wearing Barbour, Mulberry, Burberry—if it's British and ends in –berry, she's most likely worn in it.