Kelly Ripa to Mark Consuelos: You're Mean to Me After Sex!

Kelly Ripais airing her relationship's dirty laundry on Live! With Kelly.

The television personality's hubby Mark Consuelos played co-host on Wednesday's episode, and it didn't take long for their conversation to turn to what goes down in the bedroom. Ripa put her main man of two decades on blast, telling audience members and viewers at home that Mark doesn't like to play nice post-sex.

"When there's special married couple time in our house—do you know what I'm talking about?" Kelly asked, adding, "Because there's kids watching so I'm just going to say let's call it special grownup time."

Kelly then explained, "He's immediately mean to me afterwards and I don't like that. I think it's bizarre. He becomes short with me, like irritated."