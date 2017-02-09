This battle of brothers isn't ending any time soon.

As the vote to choose the next king of England looms, Prince Robert (Max Brown) asks Liam (William Moseley) for a "favor" to help him defeat their uncle Cyrus (Jake Maskall) in this exclusive clip from Sunday's all-new episode of The Royals.

"At today's hearing, they may ask you to speak, but if they don't I'm going to suggest it," Robert tells him.

Liam promises to support his brother, but clearly that just won't cut it. "I appreciate that," Robert says. "But I also think you should denigrate Cyrus. Talk about his drug use, mention his cancer, his erratic behavior. Hell, make something up if you have to."