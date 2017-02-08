When it comes to pushing boundaries in the fashion business, Ashley Graham is the woman for the job.
The model has been on the covers of Maxim, Cosmopolitan and now Vogue, walked the runway for major designers, started her own line of lingerie for Addition Elle and has designed a collection for Dressbar. Throughout she has become a role model for women of all shapes and sizes and advocated for the importance of body diversity in fashion.
Graham also first starred in a campaign for Swimsuits For All, which makes swimwear for a diverse array of shapes and sizes, in the 2015 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue ad campaign, becoming the first plus-size model to be featured in the iconic magazine. She went on to score one of three covers of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue last year, and she's now back for the 2017 issue with a very special campaign for Swimsuits for All.
Swimsuits For All / Ben Watts
The Sports Illustrated x Swimsuits for All campaign in this year's Swimsuit Issue features the tagline "Every body, Every age, Every beautiful."
Swimsuits For All / Ben Watts
But though you may have heard a tagline like that before, this campaign features non-professional models (i.e. "regular women") alongside Graham—another first for the SI Swimsuit Issue.
Swimsuits For All / Ben Watts
The bright and fun campaign was shot in Puerto Rico and includes local women from San Juan, all wearing the 2017 Sports Illustrated x Swimsuits for All collection, available for sale online.
Swimsuits For All / Ben Watts
Thanks in part to Graham, the fashion industry is making strides to provide more options for curvier women and ensuring that they have more options at the store and on the runway than ever before.
In addition to her pioneering role in helping Sports Illustrated move the needle forward, Graham is making her Vogue cover debut this month, flanked by fellow top models such as Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner, and she's currently mentoring and critiquing up-and-comers as a judge on America's Next Top Model.