When it comes to pushing boundaries in the fashion business, Ashley Graham is the woman for the job.

The model has been on the covers of Maxim, Cosmopolitan and now Vogue, walked the runway for major designers, started her own line of lingerie for Addition Elle and has designed a collection for Dressbar. Throughout she has become a role model for women of all shapes and sizes and advocated for the importance of body diversity in fashion.

Graham also first starred in a campaign for Swimsuits For All, which makes swimwear for a diverse array of shapes and sizes, in the 2015 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue ad campaign, becoming the first plus-size model to be featured in the iconic magazine. She went on to score one of three covers of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue last year, and she's now back for the 2017 issue with a very special campaign for Swimsuits for All.