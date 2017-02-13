E!
Ombré lips never get old.
But what if we told you there's a new, Valentine's Day-inspired way to rock the trend? That's right, celeb makeup artist Mai Quynh has a heart-shaped ombré lip tip that is subtle enough to sport at the office but festive enough for the love-themed occasion. And it's not at all difficult to do yourself.
To start, simply take a hot pink lipstick, like Maybelline Color Sensational Vivids Lipcolor in Fuschia Flash, and trace the shape of a heart, starting at the center of your lips. (Using a lip brush will make your lines more precise.)
Follow your cupid's bow to define the top humps of the heart, trace the bottom point onto your lower lip and fill it in. The key is to use the lighter, brighter color for the heart, and then take a second, more opaque color, like Maybelline's Loaded Bolds in Rebel Pink, to shade the rest of your lips. Feel free to blend the two colors together slightly—just not completely!
Pro tip: Before you go in with any color, prime your lips with a hydrating lip balm, just to make sure that everything goes on smoothly.
But that's not the only heart-shaped makeup look Mai has in store for V-Day. Click here for more of her love-inspired beauty tips!
