Who doesn't love a good theme?
That's right: Valentine's Day is right around the corner. Sure you can expect flowers, chocolates and other lavish gifts, but it's also prime time to treat yourself to a very special V-Day makeup look. And who better to ask than celeb makeup artist Mai Quynh who's worked with the Oscar-nominated Emma Stone, Daisy Ridley and Chloe Grace Moretz, to show you two non-cheesy ways to do it.
The pro loves a good theme as much as you do, so she stopped by the E! FreeSTYLE set to share her favorite flirty looks.
On the menu? Hidden hearts strategically placed in your eye makeup and V-Day specific lips.
But we promise: these subtly-thematic looks are far from cheesy. Whether you have big V-Day plans or not, watch the video above to match your makeup to your mood this February 14th!
It doesn't get sweeter than this!
