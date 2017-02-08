Because it's not TV, it's HBO, you can count on there being some...shall we say...content for mature audiences only in the upcoming series Big Little Lies.
And since such content is pivotal for Nicole Kidman's character in the story, based on the best-selling book by Liane Moriarty, she had to get a little racy on-camera.
Asked how husband Keith Urban handled watching those scenes play out, the Oscar winner told E! News' Will Marfuggi at the series premiere yesterday in Los Angeles, "He knows. He's an artist, so he knows that the work is the work, and obivously this character is...it's important in terms of the way in which the storyline plays out."
But while she and Urban were together as usual on the red carpet last night, Kidman won't be able to make it to the Grammys with him this Sunday for an excellent reason.
Namely, she's nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Lion at the 2017 BAFTAs, so the Australian actress will be in England.
"I will be FaceTiming my husband and hoping that he wins," Kidman added.
The lovebirds will be reunited by Valentine's Day on Tuesday, however, but Urban wouldn't tell us what he had planned.
"I can't tell you that—she's here, right there!" he smiled.
Watch the full interview above to find out what Kidman is hoping to unwrap next week.
Meanwhile, Big Little Lies premieres Feb. 19 on HBO. Kidman plays Celeste Wright, one of three mothers raising their kids in a picture-perfect California town that, despite how it looks, is brimming with dark secrets that are quickly catching up to everyone involved.
Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley play the fellow moms and Kidman said that, behind the scenes, they would chat about kids and other everyday things. "Just like normal women," she said.