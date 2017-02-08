The modernized version of the classic series will be called The Magic School Bus Rides Again and will be computer-animated, as opposed to the traditionally-animated original. Originally announced as The Magic School Bus 360, the reboot has been in the works at the streaming giant since 2014.

McKinnon replaces Lily Tomlin, who won a Daytime Emmy for her work as Miss Frizzle on the original, which ran for four seasons from 1994 to 1997 on PBS.