Playing the same character for a number of years and then having to say goodbye to that fictional skin you lived in is a different process for everybody. Just ask the cast of Girls.

"When I wrapped shooting the show I kind of said goodbye to [Marnie]," Allison Williams told E! News at the Girls season six premiere. "It's over this quick."

Did she do anything special? "No, I just burst into tears," she said. "It's really fast because one second you're doing a scene as this person you've been for six years and then when they say cut…that was it. It's gone. It's that ethereal."