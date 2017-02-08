Girls' Jemima Kirke Blames Her Divorce on Acting

"I am not at all sentimental, and on the last day of filming, I was like, 'Oh God, do I have to hug everyone?' But after my very last scene I went back to my dressing room and I was like, 'Oh s--t, I think I'm going to cry.' Because it actually did mean something to me that it was over," says Jemima, creator Lena Dunham's longtime friends. "My life has changed so much because of it."

It seems the only thing that hasn't changed is Jemima's candor.

"It is important, I think, that people allow themselves to have opinions and to not be so f--king likeable," she says of being unapologetically herself in public. "Everyone is so precious and so safe with the things they say; everyone's so scared of being slammed and judged. I'm just not."

