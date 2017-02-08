The two met in October 2015 on the set of the upcoming drama, Gifted, and were confirmed to be dating after Slate separated from her husband of three years, Dean Fleischer-Camp.

Last March, the two were spotted on a double date with Chris' brother, Scott Evans, at Magnolia in Hollywood. "At one point, Jenny and Chris had some alone time on the patio," a source told E! News at the time. While there was "no overt PDA," Chris and Jenny "looked like a couple."

The next month, the two commented on their compatibility during an interview on Anna Faris' Unqualified podcast. "I didn't know what to expect when I met Chris. I was a little scared because I kind of felt like, Well, I don't know him. He's a giant man with huge muscles and he's Captain America. How could we ever connect?" Jenny said. "[But] the first night that we hung out, I was like, 'Wow, I could hang out with Chris for, like, 90 hours." Chris echoed the sentiment, adding, "Oddly enough, I've only known Jenny for a few months," he said, "which is insane to say because we're like the same animal."