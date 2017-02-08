Inez and Vinoodh
Has the beach ever looked so beautiful?
Vogue enlisted some of fashion's hottest supermodels of the moment to cover its March 2017 issue, and the effect is inspiring. In honor of its theme, Model Behavior: The Great Beauty Shakeup, Vogue used Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Ashley Graham, Adwoa Aboah, Liu Wen, Vittoria Ceretti and Imaan Hammam to show just how much the fashion world is changing. This is Graham's very first American Vogue cover.
All the models wear matching black Prada turtlenecks, belts and shorts, but despite the similar ensembles they couldn't be more different. It goes without saying that each model looks gorgeous in their barely there makeup, but it's Graham who notes inside the magazine that the designers are responsible for the ever-changing attitudes.
"Designers aren't the only ones pushing fashion in an all-embracing direction," she tells Vogue.
Hadid also wonders whether it's society holding back fashion instead of the other way around. In the face of controversy plaguing the fashion industry, the 21-year-old model says she's experienced nothing but considerate creative-types looking beyond the superficial.
"Most of the people I know in this industry," Hadid says, "are compassionate and open-minded, and they appreciate creativity and originality. It's like, can't we just honor that? I mean, look around. These are the people actually making fashion. All types, all working together to make magic."
Inside the magazine, Graham looks glamorous in a black-and-white photo where she holds back her wet hair and poses in a black-and-white dress. In another photo, Hammam, Romee Strijd, Adriana Lima, Jasmine Tookes and Jasmine Sanders wear similar-looking silk dresses that show off their curves.
The March issue is out on national newsstands Feb. 21, 2017.