Tommy x Gigi Spring 2017: Real-Time Updates From the Exclusive Fashion Show

  • By
  • &

by Alanah Joseph |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kim Kardashian

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Justin Timberlake, The Hollywood Reporter

Why Justin Timberlake Really Left 'N Sync

Jemima Kirke

Girls' Jemima Kirke Blames Her Divorce on Acting

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Gigi x Tommy, LA

AKM-GSI

It's going to be a star-studded evening.

After last season's success, Tommy Hilfiger has once again teamed up with supermodel (and second-time designer) Gigi Hadid. The talented duo debuts the Spring 2017 collection tonight on California's Venice Beach pier to the delight of fashion aficionados and shoppers alike.

We're sure that Gigi will bring along her model squad: Bella Hadid, Taylor Hill and Hailey Baldwin, to name a few. Plus, we can probably anticipate boyfriend Zayn Malik and proud mom Yolanda Hadid cheering her on. The epic photo opps will be endless.

Photos

Every Outfit Gigi Hadid Wore During Fashion Month Spring 2017

Don't have a ticket to this California dream? No problem. We're sharing our access, from backstage to the front row and, yes, even a surprise musical performance. Stay tuned as we refresh this post with real-time updates! And don't forget to tune in to our Facebook live stream of the show, starting at 5 p.m. PST. 

The best part: The Tommy x Gigi collection is See Now, Buy Now, which means you can shop all of your favorite pieces right off of the runway. We even hear that a few garments will be less than $100, so you won't have to break the bank to rock Gigi's styles.

TAGS/ Gigi Hadid , Bella Hadid , Taylor Swift , Hailey Baldwin , Zayn Malik , Yolanda Hadid , Top Stories , Fashion , Fashion Week , Style Collective
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again