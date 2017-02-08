Connick Jr. and Hargitay are friends in real life, which translated to a lot of laughs while he played a love interest for her character Olivia Benson.

"She is absolutely one of the funniest people in the world," he revealed. "You may not know that when you watch Law & Order: SVU, but she's a brilliant mind. Just hanging out with her between scenes was really fun."

Harry Connick Jr., living the dream of ever SVU fan. While he has seen the show over the years, he said his schedule doesn't allow him to keep up, but out of all the guys he's seen Benson with, naturally Haden is his favorite.