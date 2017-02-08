Harry Connick Jr. isn't hiding anything about his time on Law & Order: SVU. The Harry host played David Haden, the executive ADA, during the show's 13 and revealed in the exclusive video above why he joined the long-running police drama that's celebrating its 400th episode on Wednesday, Feb, 8.
"I think my main reason for doing Law & Order: SVU was very clear in my mind and that's just to work with Mariska Hargitay. She is such a hero," Connick Jr. said in the video. "Any time I get to spend with Mariska is time well spent for me."
Connick Jr. and Hargitay are friends in real life, which translated to a lot of laughs while he played a love interest for her character Olivia Benson.
"She is absolutely one of the funniest people in the world," he revealed. "You may not know that when you watch Law & Order: SVU, but she's a brilliant mind. Just hanging out with her between scenes was really fun."
Harry Connick Jr., living the dream of ever SVU fan. While he has seen the show over the years, he said his schedule doesn't allow him to keep up, but out of all the guys he's seen Benson with, naturally Haden is his favorite.
"I'm so proud to say that I was just a tiny, tiny part of one of the longest-lasting, best-produces, best-written shows on television," he said.
"Motherly Love," directed by Hargitay, follows a twisty case. A son walks in on what he is told is a sexual assault and shoots the man attacking his mother. Turns out he knows the kid—it's his friend.
Law & Order: SVU airs Wednesdays, 9 p.m. on NBC.
