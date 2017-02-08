Madonna "Overjoyed" After Adopting Twins Esther and Stella

Madonna has opened her heart—and her home—to a set of twins.

"I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family," the Material Girl, 58, told her 8.7 million Instagram followers Wednesday. "I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible, and I ask the media please to respect our privacy during this transitional time. Thank you also to my friends, family and my very large team for all your support and love!"

Madonna shared a photo of herself holding hands on a walk with daughters Esther and Stella.