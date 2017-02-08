Madonna "Overjoyed" After Adopting Twins Esther and Stella

Madonna has opened her heart—and her home—to a set of twins.
"I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family," the Material Girl, 58, told her 8.7 million Instagram followers Wednesday. "I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible, and I ask the media please to respect our privacy during this transitional time. Thank you also to my friends, family and my very large team for all your support and love!"
Madonna shared a photo of herself holding hands on a walk with daughters Esther and Stella.
Six months before their adoption was finalized, the "Living for Love" singer shared the first photo of the twins via Instagram; it also featured her daughter Lourdes Leon, 20. "3 Beauties," Madonna wrote. "Lola spends time with twins, Stella and Esther at Home of Hope Orphanage."
A court in Lilongwe granted Madonna permission to adopt the 4-year-old twins, whose mother died in childbirth and whose father appeared in court during the proceedings. Judge Fiona Mwale said Madonna can provide a loving home for the girls in a "luxurious, spacious and comfortable abode in an affluent neighborhood" in the U.S. And though she is "above the age normally considered within the ranges of parenting," Mwale said, Madonna is in good health. "Her charity work brings her into contact with orphanages," she added. "And it was as a result of this contact that she felt compelled to fill a gap in their lives and open up her home to them."
Just last month, Madonna denied she was planning to add to her family. "I am in Malawi to check on the children's hospital in Blantyre and my other work with Raising Malawi, and then heading home," the pop singer told People. "The rumors of an adoption process are untrue."
Madonna previously adopted two other children from Malawi: David Banda, 11, and Mercy James, 11. She is also mom to Rocco Ritchie, her 16-year-old son with filmmaker Guy Ritchie.