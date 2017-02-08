Why Justin Timberlake Really Left 'N Sync

Everyone has his own version of the truth.

Ask Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone or Chris Kirkpatrick why Justin Timberlake left 'N Sync at the height of the boy band's success and you're likely to get different answers. Timberlake's truth is revealed in The Hollywood Reporter's Feb. 17 issue. "We were on a stadium tour, and I just felt like the whole thing was too big. It started as a fun snowball fight that was becoming an avalanche," the "Can't Stop the Feeling!" singer remembers. "And, also, I was growing out of it."

"I felt like I cared more about the music than some of the other people in the group," he explains. "I felt like I had other music I wanted to make and that I needed to follow my heart."