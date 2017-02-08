CBS
Get ready for a whole slew of familiar faces when Survivor returns for season 34 this spring.
As announced during the Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X reunion show, the theme for the new season is Game Changers, pitting returning castaways who made an indelible mark on the game during their previous attempt at outwitting, outplaying and outlasting the competition against one another. And judging by the list of names just revealed by CBS, the gameplay in Fiji this season is going to be off the charts.
The returning castaways are:
Mana Tribe
Michaela Bradshaw—Millennials vs. Gen X
Aubry Bracco—Brains vs. Brawn vs. Beauty
Sandra Diaz-Twine—Pearl Islands, Heroes vs. Villains
Ciera Eastin—Blood vs. Water, 2nd Chances
Malcolm Freberg—Philippines, Caramoan
Hali Ford—White Collar vs. Blue Collar vs. No Collar
Troyzan Robertson—One World
Jeff Varner—Australia, 2nd Chances
Tony Vlachos—Brains vs. Brawn vs. Beauty
Nuku Tribe
Andrea Boehlke—Redemption Island, Caramoan
Brad Culpepper—Blood vs. Water
Sierra Dawn-Thomas—White Collar vs. Blue Collar vs. No Collar
Cirie Fields—Panama, Micronesia, Heroes vs. Villains
Sarah Lacina—Brains vs. Brawn vs. Beauty
Oscar "Ozzy" Lusth—Cook Islands, Micronesia, South Pacific
Zeke Smith—Millennials vs. Gen X
James "J.T." Thomas—Tocantins, Heroes vs. Villains
Tai Trang—Brains vs. Brawn vs. Beauty
Debbie Wanner—Brains vs. Brawn vs. Beauty
Survivor: Game Changers premieres Wednesday, March 8 at 8 p.m. on CBS.