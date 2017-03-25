Liam Payne is about to start singing a lot of lullabies!

The One Direction crooner and girlfriend Cheryl Cole welcomed their first child together on Wednesday, March 22, and it's a boy! Liam took to Instagram with a heartfelt message about fatherhood.

"My close friends and family know there are very few times when I'm left speechless... wow!" he wrote Saturday. "I'm incredibly happy to welcome our new baby boy into the world, it's a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favourite memory I have so far."

Payne added, "I'm completely in awe of his incredible mother and how she has been the whole way through this, she's really made my dreams come true. We haven't named him yet but he's already capturing hearts including mine. I feel very blessed. Happy Mother's Day everyone!"

Cheryl also took to Instagram with her own announcement, writing alongside the same photo, "On Wednesday 22nd March Liam and I became parents to an incredibly beautiful, healthy baby boy, weighing 7lb 9 and looking like a dream. Although he still doesn't have a name he is already stealing hearts."

"We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival. Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers around the world. A day that now has a different meaning to me forever," she continued.