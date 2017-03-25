Liam Payne is about to start singing a lot of lullabies!
The One Direction crooner and girlfriend Cheryl Cole welcomed their first child together on Wednesday, March 22, and it's a boy! Liam took to Instagram with a heartfelt message about fatherhood.
"My close friends and family know there are very few times when I'm left speechless... wow!" he wrote Saturday. "I'm incredibly happy to welcome our new baby boy into the world, it's a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favourite memory I have so far."
Payne added, "I'm completely in awe of his incredible mother and how she has been the whole way through this, she's really made my dreams come true. We haven't named him yet but he's already capturing hearts including mine. I feel very blessed. Happy Mother's Day everyone!"
Cheryl also took to Instagram with her own announcement, writing alongside the same photo, "On Wednesday 22nd March Liam and I became parents to an incredibly beautiful, healthy baby boy, weighing 7lb 9 and looking like a dream. Although he still doesn't have a name he is already stealing hearts."
"We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival. Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers around the world. A day that now has a different meaning to me forever," she continued.
The couple never officially confirmed they were expecting, but the songstress' growing baby bump became undeniable. During an #AskLiam Twitter Q&A, the former 1D member admitted he was in the best place of his life. "Are you happy honey?" one fan asked.
"The happiest I could be," Liam, 23, replied.
Liam ignored all questions about Cheryl's pregnancy, and his girlfriend, 33, also chose not to speak about it during her interview with The Mirror's Notebook magazine. But after awhile the secret couldn't be contained, and #CongratsLiam started to trend on Twitter.
While bringing home a baby will certainly be an exciting change for the couple, they'll also have some people to turn to when they need advice. Liam's former bandmate Louis Tomlinson is a dad to one-year-old son Freddie, so while they used to bond over music, these two crooners could start swapping parenthood tips.
Cheryl's former Girls Aloud bandmates also expressed the faith they have in Cheryl as a mom, telling the Sunday People that she's "naturally good with kids."
"She's really happy right now," Kimberly Walsh said of Cheryl. "And she'll be a brilliant mum. She has loads of nieces and nephews, so she's used to the madness of children."
Congratulations to the happy couple!