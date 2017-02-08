Reese Witherspoon Raves About Look-Alike Daughter Ava Phillippe

After the event, Phillippe shared a photo on Instagram and said she was "so proud" of her mother, as well as her co-stars Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, Zoë Kravitz and Shailene Woodley. "It is so nice to see these wonderful, talented women in roles just as dynamic as they are."

Witherspoon is currently filming Disney's A Wrinkle in Time, but she's looking forward to celebrating Valentine's Day with Jim Toth next week. "My husband and I have some plans," she teased. "I'm working on a movie right now, so we're kind of working around my schedule." As for Philippe's big plans, she laughed, "You have to ask her! I don't know! You'd have to ask her." Smirking, the Oscar winner said, "I'm not going to get into her personal business with E! News!"