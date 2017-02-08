Reese Witherspoon Raves About Look-Alike Daughter Ava Phillippe

Welcome to Reese Witherspoon's world, Ava Phillippe!
Witherspoon (clad in Elie Saab) brought her look-alike daughter (dressed in HANEY) to the premiere of HBO's Big Little Lies at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood Tuesday. On the red carpet, the 40-year-old actress admitted to E! News' Will Marfuggi that she's often mistaken for her 17-year-old mini-me—and vice versa! "People come up to her [all the time]. We were at a premiere and they were congratulating her on her performance," Witherspoon said. "She's like, 'I'm not in the movie.'" Phillippe doesn't "really" want to be an actress like her famous parents, Witherspoon admitted, but the teen is "very supportive, and I love that she's here to help me."
Steve Granitz/WireImage
After the event, Phillippe shared a photo on Instagram and said she was "so proud" of her mother, as well as her co-stars Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, Zoë Kravitz and Shailene Woodley. "It is so nice to see these wonderful, talented women in roles just as dynamic as they are."
Witherspoon is currently filming Disney's A Wrinkle in Time, but she's looking forward to celebrating Valentine's Day with Jim Toth next week. "My husband and I have some plans," she teased. "I'm working on a movie right now, so we're kind of working around my schedule." As for Philippe's big plans, she laughed, "You have to ask her! I don't know! You'd have to ask her." Smirking, the Oscar winner said, "I'm not going to get into her personal business with E! News!"
Fair enough. But Witherspoon was more than happy to share some behind-the-scenes stories from the set of Big Little Lies. When cameras stopped rolling and the co-stars started talking, it had "nothing to do with work," she admitted. "It was always just our personal lives: what's going on with our kids, single girls and who they're dating. We just became a really close-knit family, even with the kids, too—hanging out with them and playing with them. You get deeply invested in people. I think that's part of the experience of getting to know people. What deepens our relationships on set, even more than a rehearsal, is the glass of wine you have after work. 'What's on in your life? How's your mom? How's your heart?' That kind of stuff."
Big Little Lies premieres Feb. 19 at 9 p.m. on HBO.