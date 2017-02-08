Aaron Taylor-Johnson Happy He Didn't Get an Oscar Nomination

Instead, his co-star Michael Shannon will compete against Moonlight's Mahershala Ali, Hell or High Water's Jeff Bridges, Manchester by the Sea's Lucas Hedges and Lion's Dev Patel. But Taylor-Johnson isn't jealous. "I didn't feel like, 'Oh, my PR team and his PR team are rivals. Who can get the best press? Who can get the best gossip about what the critics are really thinking?'" he tells Vulture. "Michael's been a gentleman. He's only ever congratulated me on my success."

Don't be mistaken: Taylor-Johnson hopes to win an Oscar someday. But for now, he's just happy to be involved in an award-worthy film. "An Academy Award is still something to work toward," he explains. "It would've felt a tad greedy to get a nom from them this time around."