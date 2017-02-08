The Recording Academy announced Wednesday morning that the 2017 Grammy Awards will honor the late legendary musicians Prince and George Michael with two tribute segments.
Specific details about the tributes such as who will be performing them remain under wraps, but previously announced performers include Adele, Beyoncé, Kelsea Ballerini, Chance the Rapper, Lady Gaga, John Legend, Demi Lovato, Bruno Mars and many more.
"George Michael and Prince were pop icons who showcased rare musical genius and otherworldly charisma," said Neil Portnow, President/CEO of The Recording Academy, in a statement.
Kevin Winter; Samir Hussein/Redferns via Getty Images
"While each possessed a distinct style and sound, they were both adored by audiences worldwide. The passings of two such creative innovators were a huge loss for the creative community; The Recording Academy is humbled to pay homage to their tremendous legacies on the GRAMMY stage."
The Wham! crooner died this past Christmas at age 53 of heart failure, according to his rep. An autopsy ruled the cause of death was inconclusive "but not suspicious," and further tests would be carried out to figure out what happened to Michael.
Prince died from an opioid overdose on April 21, 2016, at his famous Paisley Park home.