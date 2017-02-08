All the Stars That Squashed Their Celebrity Beefs for Good

Tina Rowden/The CW
These Hollywood feuds are in the past where they belong.
As is typically the case in Tinseltown, words are said, the situation is misconstrued, relationships get heated and suddenly there's a full-on feud—at least, according to the tabloids.
Whether these stars were fighting for real or just the targets of misinformed media, celebrities like Nina Dobrev, Nicole Richie, Tyra Banks and more have found a way to publicly squash any beef with their co-stars and colleagues for good.
The most recent example of a putting the drama to rest can be seen in the public messages from Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev and Nikki Reed. Seven years ago, Dobrev and her Vampire Diaries co-star started dating and stayed together until their spit in 2013, sparking confusion and concerns among their teenage fanbase. A year later, the actor was romancing Reed, who he ultimately married in 2015.
As could be expected, the alleged love triangle became the target of speculation and rumor—all of which was crushed with a series of Instagram posts on Tuesday.
"For the last few years we thought addressing any baseless rumors with silence was the best way," the Sleepy Hollow actress wrote. "Besides, who wants to respond to made up stories about 'friends backstabbing friends,' 'cheating exes,' or 'cast members exiting shows' on low-brow websites like Hollywood Life that are just perpetuating trends that preceded us. Yuck," Reed wrote in part on Instagram with a photo of the three stars together. "Here's to putting an end to all those fake stories of on set jealousy, betrayal, made-up-friendships lost & women hating women."
Dobrev, who hadn't even sat for dinner with Reed until Tuesday, echoed the sentiment to E! News years earlier, telling Maria Menounos, "When I heard about the wedding, I thought it was beautiful. They look happy and I am happy, and so I don't see why there should be a problem with that. The drama is in the media—it's not with us. But of course, we're on a teen drama show, everyone's going to look for drama. If there's no drama, there's nothing to write about."
The Tangled Web of the Disney Class of 2008: How Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato & the Jonas Brothers Are Forever Linked
JAIMIE TRUEBLOOD/ DISNEY CHANNEL
They're certainly not the only female co-stars to be pitted against each other in the press because they dated the same guy. Fellow Disney kid stars Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus were purported to be at odds over their past beau Nick Jonas, but the "Good For You" singer put those claims to rest when she said they were both over their same old love.
"We never feuded," she confirmed in an interview with W. "We both liked the same guy when we were 16. It was just a Hilary Duff–Lindsay Lohan thing: 'Oh, my God, we like the same boy!' We are now completely settled in our own lives."
Fox Broadcasting/Sam Jones
Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie were famous actual foes at one point during their stint together as childhood besties turned partners-in-mayhem on The Simple Life. "It's no big secret that Nicole and I are no longer friends," Hilton said in a 2005 statement, according to a report by People at the time. "Nicole knows what she did, and that's all I'm ever going to say about it."
While there never was a true explanation for the origin of the fight, years later, a married Richie cryptically cleared things up for Andy Cohen.
"Paris is somebody that's been in my life since day one. I haven't spoken to her in a while technically, but if you really want to get into it, my view of a friendship is somebody that you don't necessarily have to talk to every day, somebody that you can call when you need them and they're just going to be there. Time of whether I've spoken to somebody is really...it doesn't really matter, in my opinion. An idea of a true friend is somebody that's going to be there with you through and through," she said.
"The short answer is I haven't spoken to her in awhile, but we are very good friends and I love her and love her family and have a lot of respect for her."
Tyra Banks Calls Feud With Naomi Campbell Some of the Lowest Times of Her Life: Revisiting Their 14-Year Catfight
KMazur/WireImage for Full Picture; ZUMAPRESS.com
There are few catwalk feuds more famous than the one between Tyra Banks and Naomi Campbell. Fueled by the media and alleged manipulative behavior from the British stunner, Banks even contemplated retreating from the fashion industry altogether at the height of their behind-the-scenes conflict. While that never happened, the two finally faced years of mounting tension on Banks' former talk show when they sat across from each other and revisited their sides of the story.
"One of the biggest wishes that I've ever had has come true. I had a conversation with Naomi Campbell," she told the audience. "I got a lot of answers and it has started my healing from all of the devastating rumors and gossip and rivalry and pain that I've experienced. I've started to heal and I think Naomi has, too."
After years of taking public jabs at Madonna—among them "Madonna, best f--king live act? F--k off!" during his acceptance speech at the Q Awards—the outspoken king of pop, Sir Elton John, eventually called for a truce by passing a note.
"I said something horrible about her that you should never say," he recalled on The Graham Norton Show. "I was in a restaurant in the south of France a couple of years ago and she walked in, so I sent her a note saying, 'You'll probably never speak to me again but I am really sorry and ashamed of myself and can I buy you dinner?' She was very gracious and accepted and we talked. We are fine—it was just me and my big mouth."