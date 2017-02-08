When Lena Dunham isn't living in her 2-bedroom apartment in Brooklyn on Girls, she can be found either in Manhattan or Los Angeles in apartments and houses far larger than her HBO pad.
The actress participated in Vogue's 73 Questions and opened up her L.A. mansion to the magazine, all while answering those random queries. During Vogue's kind interrogation, Dunham revealed intimate details about life with boyfriend Jack Antonoff, her biggest political passions and her social goals. Unsurprisingly, the vocal activist's house matches her passions.
Inside, Dunham has an entire room dedicated to "queer and feminist resistance" that she dubbed "The Lady Room." In it are feminist think pieces, mannequins, stuffed rabbits and more paraphernalia. Dunham also showed off her office closets, pool and guesthouse, where she has dolls that resemble her and Antonoff. Speaking of the musician, Dunham revealed how they first met: on a blind date.
"He's Jewish," she answered when asked what most people don't know about him. "That's a big secret."
The weirdest thing she ever read about her relationship online, however, was an interesting one. "I read Jack refused to wear socks, and I was going to dump him for it," Dunham said, laughing.
But if her house is any indication, their relationship isn't going anywhere. On a tree out front there is a red heart painted that has Jack and Lena written in it—the official marking of an important relationship.
Dunham also opened up about her hit HBO series that ends after the current season, joking that the 2025 reboot named Women would be about the cast sitting at a bar complaining about their "adopted robot children." Despite the jokes, she made it clear that she was going to miss her co-stars, to whom she often finds herself complaining. Despite going their separate ways career wise, the girls will always be close, as Dunham revealed co-star Jemima Kirke gave her one of her tattoos and plans on inking her again!
Dunham's 73 Questions also featured cameos from Neil Patrick Harris and Judd Apatow.