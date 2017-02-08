Olivia Wilde was ready for a change.

The Vinyl star stepped out in New York City Tuesday night in honor of jewelry, but it was her hair that was making just as much of a statement. While attending Tiffany & Co.'s Tiffany HardWear launch in the Big Apple, the star donned a platinum chin-length chop with dark roots.

"Oh what's up, BLONDE LIFE," she captioned a selfie on Instagram.