Olivia Wilde was ready for a change.
The Vinyl star stepped out in New York City Tuesday night in honor of jewelry, but it was her hair that was making just as much of a statement. While attending Tiffany & Co.'s Tiffany HardWear launch in the Big Apple, the star donned a platinum chin-length chop with dark roots.
"Oh what's up, BLONDE LIFE," she captioned a selfie on Instagram.
Later into the evening, the new mom of two ran into her pal Kate Mara and the ladies were caught mid-laugh by a photographer—perhaps over their nearly identical tresses.
"When you roll up to the party with your new look and it turns out you just single white femaled your friend you haven't seen in a year," she quipped. "So fun checking out the new #TiffanyHardWear collection tonight. Thanks for having us @tiffanyandco! #TiffanyPartner #iloveyoukatemara."
Throughout her years in Hollywood, Wilde hasn't shied away from experimenting with hair color and cuts. The actress has worked everything from an ombre bob to chocolate bangs.
However, it seems the increasingly shorter length was inspired by politics this time around. In December, the star shared a video of her new shoulder-length locks after previously sporting mermaid waves down to her bust.
"Feelin myself apparently. Thanks to the master @harryjoshhair for the chop," she wrote at the time. "#nomoremelaniahair."