Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Who does Ashley Biden wear to New York Fashion Week?
Herself, of course!
Joe Biden's daughter celebrated the launch of her latest hoodie collection—Livelihood—Tuesday night, along with a star-studded (and political savvy) crowd.
Although the 35-year-old designer was surrounded by an eclectic mix of famous names—including her father, former Vice President Joe Biden, Lindsay Ellington, Christian Siriano, Olivia Palermo and Al Sharpton, Ashley was still the star of the spotlight wearing a black, half-sleeved Sandro dress with micro prints, red pumps and, of course, a Livelihood Hooded Sweatshirt.
Ashley's demure dress and bold heel combo serves as inspiration for your next dinner date, while a sweatshirt that gives back is always on-trend.
With the help of friend Aubrey Plaza, the social-worker-turned-designer partnered up with e-tailer Gilt to create a line of quality hoodies—100 percent of net proceeds will benefit and revitalize underprivileged zip codes. Think: job training and placement programs as well as educational fund assistance.
If that doesn't make you feel good, the hoodies are made of organic cotton—we're talking about sustainable fashion, people. Pockets are phone-size friendly. And the back reads: "Keep your hood up. Livelihood. Keep your head up."
Shop a similar look below!
Miss Selfridge Black Embroidered Maxi Dress, Was $195, Now $60
Ann Taylor Mila Suede Pumps, Was $128, Now $79.88
The Gilt x Livelihood collection will be available online Wednesday at 8 a.m. EST.