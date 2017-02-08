Ten years ago today, Dannielynn Birkhead lost her mother at just 5-months-old.

The daughter of Anna Nicole Smith, whose larger-than-life persona is unmatched by any other pop culture phenom to this day, has lived the vast majority of her life without a maternal figure, leaning on Larry Birkhead to take on the role of both parents at once.

Now 10 years of age, the similarities between Dannielynn and Anna Nicole are undoubtedly striking, but instead of capitalizing on public fascination with the late Playboy's model explosive rise and even more sudden fall, Larry has dedicated his own life to ensuring his little girl lives a normal one.

In honor of Anna Nicole and the legacy she left behind, let's look back at how quickly Dannielynn has grown up right before our eyes.