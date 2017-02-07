Is This Is Us' Jack Too Perfect?

There is perhaps no character on TV more perfect than Jack Pearson, and it's beginning to bother us.

This Is Us' greatest strength is its characters, and most of them are filled with both strengths and flaws--just like real people, and just like the best fictional characters. Then, there's Jack (Milo Ventimiglia).

In the beginning of the series, we saw that he was an alcoholic and that he and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) were having some issues, but as soon as he understood how much it bothered his wife, he declared that he would stop drinking, and we haven't seen them deal with that problem again (yet).