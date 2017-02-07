She's a Barbie girl in a supermodel world.
As Gigi Hadid prepares to celebrate her second collection with Tommy Hilfiger, Mattel is giving fans a sneak peek at a brand-new special doll.
E! News has learned the toy company is releasing photos where Barbie and Gigi are taking on Los Angeles in their own Tommy looks. Based on a sneak peek, they totally nailed it.
"Can't believe that's me!!!!!!!" Gigi shared on Instagram. "Thank you for this honor #Mattel @tommyhilfiger can't wait to have #BARBIE join us at the #TOMMYxGIGI show tomorrow! @barbiestyle @tommyxgigi."
While this unique doll isn't for sale to the general public, fans are already loving the Tommy Jeans T-shirts, denim shorts and accessories.
"Great (Malibu!) minds think alike!" Barbie shared on Instagram with a photo from the Venice Beach Boardwalk. "Snapping a selfie with @gigihadid in our matching @tommyhilfiger tees."
Wednesday's runway show is expected to be a special event for both fashion and pop culture lovers. Venice Beach will be transformed into "Tommyland" and feature amusement rides, local food trucks, musical performances and plenty of must-see fashion.
And for those who don't recall, Tommy and Gigi's last runway show was nothing short of a special event.
Back in September, the Tommy X Gigi carnival-themed NYFW show was something to behold with a Ferris wheel, string lights and plenty of famous faces including Hailey Baldwin and Chanel Iman serving as models.
Every single item show on Wednesday's runway will be available to shop globally on Tommy.com. The day after the show, it will be available at more than 250 Tommy stores around the world.
—Additional reporting by Holly Passalaqua