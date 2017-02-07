Take your son to work day has never been so epic.
Just two days after being crowned Super Bowl champions, Tom Brady and his New England Patriots teammates celebrated their big win with a victory parade in the streets of Boston.
Close to one million fans stepped out to catch coaches and players holding on to the most important trophy in the NFL. Along the way, however, a young fan couldn't help but steal the show.
While on board the bus, Benjamin Brady celebrated in his own special way. Turn up the music because it's time to dance.
"Rain drop. Drop top," Tom wrote on Instagram with video of his son's epic moves. "Benny dabbin on the boat with his Papa!"
And while dad may be called the greatest quarterback in NFL history, he's also just your typical cool dad.
During the parade route, Tom had to wipe his son's nose. And without any tissues nearby, he had to rely on his good ole fashion clothes for assistance. All parents who have experienced this, please say I.
The past few days have been nothing short of unforgettable for Tom, his three kids and wife Gisele Bündchen. And despite celebrations on and off the football field, someone in the family wouldn't mind a break from football.
"If it was up to my wife, she would have me retire today," Tom shared on SiriusXM NFL Radio. "She told me that last night three times."
"I said, 'Too bad, babe, I'm having too much fun right now,'" he continued. "You know, I feel like I can still do it, and if you love what you do and you're capable of doing it then, I mean, I'd be so bored if I wasn't going out there, knowing that I could still do it. So I'm going to work hard to be ready to go and I still plan on playing for a long time."