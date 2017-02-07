Scottie Pippen and Larsa Pippen are giving their relationship another shot.

The retired NBA star and his wife of 19 years stepped out Monday night together for an evening at celeb-loved hotspot, The Nice Guy. A source confirms to E! News that these two are more than just friendly exes and, in fact, are "working on their marriage."

A separate insider tells us Larsa and Scottie acted like a couple throughout the night, and the 51-year-old athlete was a "complete gentleman," holding the door open for Larsa as they departed in the same car.

Kourtney Kardashianand LL Cool J joined the duo for the gathering, and earlier today, Scottie shared a group photo on Instagram that also included Larsa.