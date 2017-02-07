Prepare yourselves, Katycats…
It looks like Katy Perry just teased a snippet of her upcoming (and highly anticipated) new single on Instagram.
The Grammy nominee captioned one of the videos "Why are we all so chained #Fridaythe10th" alongside a clip of her walking in heels with a disco ball chained to her ankle.
Moments earlier, Perry posted a video of a billboard going up featuring a photo of her with the words "February 10" written across it. So, clearly, something is going down this Friday, you guys. Any guesses?
Maybe she's finally releasing her first single since last summer's Olympics anthem, "Rise."
But this Friday won't be the only dose of Perry that fans around the world will get.
In fact, just yesterday it was announced that the singing sensation is set to take center stage for a performance at the 2017 Grammy Awards.
Perry joins a slew of other stars that have been previously announced including Beyoncé, Demi Lovato, Lady Gaga, Metallica, Adele, Bruno Mars, The Weeknd and Carrie Underwood.
So it's safe to say that she's in some seriously good company…
And it's not like Perry is any stranger to music's biggest night of the year. She was most recently nominated for a Grammy Award back in 2015 for Best Pop Vocal Album for her mega-successful Prism.
To date, Perry has also earned 13 nominations. Only time will tell if she's about to earn a whole lot more for her upcoming tunes!